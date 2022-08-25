Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Core Lithium Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of OTC:CXOXF opened at 0.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.78. Core Lithium has a one year low of 0.21 and a one year high of 1.30.

About Core Lithium

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the exploration and development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory.

