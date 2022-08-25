Coreto (COR) Trading Down 3.7% This Week

Coreto (COR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coreto has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $574,873.30 and $2,422.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00767585 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016070 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio.

Coreto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.