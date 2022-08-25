Cormark Cuts IM Cannabis (CNSX:IMCC) Price Target to $1.63

IM Cannabis (CNSX:IMCC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cormark to $1.63 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

