Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $3.72 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $683,804,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,043,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,374,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 13.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,708,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,936,000 after purchasing an additional 196,156 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Nucor by 10.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,237,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,020,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nucor by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,725,000 after buying an additional 123,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

Nucor Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,557. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

