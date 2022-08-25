Cornerstone Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.2% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $20,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,027,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,161,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of KO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.19. The stock had a trading volume of 114,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,141,959. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72. The firm has a market cap of $277.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
