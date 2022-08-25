Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.00

Shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 4679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.09.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$110.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.83.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

