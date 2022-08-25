Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,087,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,159 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of Corteva worth $407,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 27.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Corteva by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after buying an additional 124,211 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Corteva by 247.9% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 276,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after buying an additional 196,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in Corteva by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,293,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,258,000 after buying an additional 167,382 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

