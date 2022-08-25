Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Holdings Decreased by Jeneq Management LP

Jeneq Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,971 shares during the quarter. Jeneq Management LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,733,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,838,000 after purchasing an additional 689,568 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,391,000 after acquiring an additional 565,995 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 1,237.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,825 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,499,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,980,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $156,922,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COUP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

Coupa Software Price Performance

Shares of Coupa Software stock remained flat at $60.79 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.67.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.