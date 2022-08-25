Cowen Raises Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $160.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on A. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.17.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $133.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.31 and a 200-day moving average of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $179.57.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,836 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

