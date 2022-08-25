Cred Reaches One Day Volume of $47,042.00 (LBA)

Cred (LBA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Cred has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $47,042.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cred has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Cred coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,614.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003770 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00129489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033139 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00077296 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

Cred is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

