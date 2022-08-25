Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Bought by CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp

CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 502,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 25.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 89.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Trading Up 1.6 %

Credit Acceptance stock traded up $9.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $585.00. 602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,584. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $452.48 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by ($4.20). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.71 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CACC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.50.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

