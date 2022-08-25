Critical Analysis: RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) and Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS)

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) and Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

RE/MAX has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anywhere Real Estate has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of RE/MAX shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of RE/MAX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RE/MAX $329.70 million 1.47 -$15.62 million ($0.80) -31.37 Anywhere Real Estate $7.98 billion 0.16 $343.00 million $2.28 4.90

This table compares RE/MAX and Anywhere Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Anywhere Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than RE/MAX. RE/MAX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anywhere Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RE/MAX and Anywhere Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RE/MAX -4.06% 88.21% 7.73% Anywhere Real Estate 3.43% 10.31% 3.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RE/MAX and Anywhere Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RE/MAX 0 1 1 0 2.50 Anywhere Real Estate 1 0 0 0 1.00

RE/MAX currently has a consensus price target of $33.83, suggesting a potential upside of 34.79%. Anywhere Real Estate has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.43%. Given RE/MAX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RE/MAX is more favorable than Anywhere Real Estate.

Summary

RE/MAX beats Anywhere Real Estate on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RE/MAX

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand. In addition, the company provides First mobile app, which integrates a suite of digital products that enables agents, brokers, and teams to establish and manage client relationships; RE/MAX University platform, a learning hub designed to help each agent in their professional expertise; and Booj platform. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names. This segment also offers lead generation and relocation services. As of December 31, 2020, this segment's real estate franchise systems and proprietary brands had approximately 20,100 offices and 320,700 independent sales agents worldwide. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned and operated 670 brokerage offices with approximately 53,100 independent sales agents. The Realogy Title Group segment provides title, escrow, and settlement services to real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. The company was formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. in June 2022. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

