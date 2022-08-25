Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Croda International Stock Performance

Shares of COIHY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.94. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $71.42.

Get Croda International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on COIHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,700 ($105.12) to GBX 8,300 ($100.29) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.