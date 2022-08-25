Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) CEO John Anthony Martins Acquires 4,000 Shares

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $27.42. 25,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,965. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,371,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 46,465 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 102,583 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cross Country Healthcare

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.