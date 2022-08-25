CryptoZoon Hits One Day Volume of $1.61 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $656,548.37 and approximately $1.61 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00769214 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016361 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 738,205,053 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

