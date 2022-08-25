CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Update

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Down 11.2 %

OTCMKTS:CUBXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,389. CubicFarm Systems has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUBXF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$0.95 to C$0.70 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CubicFarm Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.18.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

