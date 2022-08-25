CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Short Interest Down 90.9% in August

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the July 31st total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CV Stock Performance

Shares of CVHL remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. CV has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

