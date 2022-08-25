DAEX Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (DAX)

DAEX (DAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $487.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAEX has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,540.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00129387 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00078228 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain.

Buying and Selling DAEX

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.