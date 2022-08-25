Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Up 943.8% in August

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 943.8% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Trading Down 2.2 %

Dai Nippon Printing stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,564. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.57. Dai Nippon Printing has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services, and solutions identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

