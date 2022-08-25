Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

DIFTY stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,557. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through Construction, Real Estate, and Other segments. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.