Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
DIFTY stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,557. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.
About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (DIFTY)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.