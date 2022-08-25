Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) to Hold

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup lowered Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday.
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Trading Down 7.6 %
Shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $2.49.
About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.
