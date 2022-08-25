Dash (DASH) Price Reaches $48.79 on Top Exchanges

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Dash has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $48.79 or 0.00226020 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $530.78 million and approximately $95.60 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001523 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.26 or 0.00450612 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000299 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,879,925 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

