DATA (DTA) Tops One Day Volume of $259,684.00

DATA (DTA) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One DATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $259,684.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,524.24 or 0.99790769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003769 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00129606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00078237 BTC.

DATA Profile

DTA is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. The official website for DATA is data.eco. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATA

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

