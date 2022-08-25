Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Short Interest Down 99.4% in August

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the July 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Data Knights Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DKDCA remained flat at $10.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,590. Data Knights Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data Knights Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $135,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $203,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

