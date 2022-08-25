Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Price Performance
Shares of ATDS stock remained flat at $4.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $34.80.
About Data443 Risk Mitigation
