DEAPcoin Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $61.24 million and $3.42 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DEAPcoin

DEP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,222,450,089 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

