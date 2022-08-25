DeepOnion Trading Down 13.6% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $371.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000227 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015691 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00016685 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,712,734 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

