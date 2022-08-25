Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $381.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.
DE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised Deere & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $407.68.
Deere & Company Trading Up 1.7 %
DE opened at $381.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,006,656,000 after purchasing an additional 194,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after acquiring an additional 235,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
