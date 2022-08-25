Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $381.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

DE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised Deere & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $407.68.

DE opened at $381.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,006,656,000 after purchasing an additional 194,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after acquiring an additional 235,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

