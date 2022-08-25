Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.50 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.02 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DH. Barclays reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.92.

NASDAQ DH traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $21.49. 385,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,260. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

