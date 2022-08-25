Delta (DELTA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $22.98 Million

Delta (DELTA) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Delta coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Delta has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Delta has a total market capitalization of $22.98 million and approximately $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,586.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00129356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00079748 BTC.

Delta (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,078 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delta using one of the exchanges listed above.

