DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the July 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Shares of DNZOY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.28. The company had a trading volume of 31,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. DENSO has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $44.85.
DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.
