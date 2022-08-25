DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the July 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO Price Performance

Shares of DNZOY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.28. The company had a trading volume of 31,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. DENSO has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $44.85.

About DENSO

DENSO ( OTCMKTS:DNZOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.18). DENSO had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.