Dero (DERO) Market Cap Reaches $50.45 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $50.45 million and approximately $81,124.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $3.94 or 0.00018257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.10 or 0.07850089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00171736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00023927 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00263439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00714070 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.70 or 0.00605287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000992 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,796,630 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

