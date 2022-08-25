DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Shares of DHI Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $260.46 million, a PE ratio of 537.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33.
DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.
