Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 107.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth $69,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth $363,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $67.85 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $690.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Johnson Outdoors

Several research firms have commented on JOUT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $83,008.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

