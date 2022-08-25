Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Pure Cycle worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 123.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Cycle to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $266.18 million, a PE ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

