Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $202,000 Holdings in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ondas worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ondas by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Ondas by 14.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ondas by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Ondas during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ondas during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONDS stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $204.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of -0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

