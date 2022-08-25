Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $47.25 Million Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 914,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,762 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Brighthouse Financial worth $47,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 323,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 68,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

