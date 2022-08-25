Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $9.19 Million Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,364 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Green Brick Partners worth $9,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

GRBK opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 5.82. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.85. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $525.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Green Brick Partners Profile



Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

