Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of UDR worth $22,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,087,564,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after buying an additional 2,901,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,163,000 after buying an additional 1,772,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of UDR by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 532,359 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in UDR by 473.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 503,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,888,000 after acquiring an additional 415,689 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UDR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

