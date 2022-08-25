Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Makes New $53.69 Million Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,326,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,689,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.98% of BellRing Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 394.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,865,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,665 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,841,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,517,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in BellRing Brands by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,874,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BellRing Brands by 610.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 915,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

