Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 26,293 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $61,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Polaris by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Polaris by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $6,320,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Polaris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 227.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PII opened at $119.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

