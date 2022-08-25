Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 64,167 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,167 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Natus Medical worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 1,529.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Natus Medical in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical in the first quarter worth about $106,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTUS opened at $32.96 on Thursday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $33.93. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Saturday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

