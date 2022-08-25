Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,557,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,832,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Stock Performance

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

Insider Transactions at Rimini Street

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,696 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $156,867.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $827,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 22,072 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $146,116.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,028.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,546 shares of company stock worth $384,333. Insiders own 44.51% of the company's stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Rimini Street to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

