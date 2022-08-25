Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $34,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,881 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,967,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CADE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.