DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY23 guidance to $10.00-12.00 EPS.

NYSE:DKS traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.88. 35,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 50.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,542 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 61.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 218.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,343 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $678,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.37.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

