DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY23 guidance to $10.00-12.00 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.22. 1,235,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,127. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.37.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

