digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Short Interest Down 98.6% in August

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the July 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
digitiliti Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DIGI remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. digitiliti has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
About digitiliti
