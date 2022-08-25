digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Short Interest Down 98.6% in August

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the July 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

digitiliti Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIGI remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. digitiliti has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About digitiliti

Featured Stories

Digitiliti, Inc provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers.

