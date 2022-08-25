DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Director James Defranco Purchases 144,328 Shares

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) Director James Defranco bought 144,328 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,571,924.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,711,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, August 18th, James Defranco acquired 163,637 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $2,963,466.07.

On Tuesday, August 9th, James Defranco purchased 35,620 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $664,669.20.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter worth $61,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISH. Truist Financial raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

