dKargo Price Tops $0.0486 on Top Exchanges (DKA)

dKargo (DKA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. dKargo has a market cap of $49.48 million and approximately $13.72 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dKargo has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,614.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003770 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00129489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033139 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00077296 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

DKA is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html.

Buying and Selling dKargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

