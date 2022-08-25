DODO Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (DODO)

DODO (DODO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular exchanges. DODO has a total market cap of $15.61 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DODO has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io.

Buying and Selling DODO

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

